Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. Casts Break Down Everything to Know About the New Seasons

Watch : One Chicago Preview: Everything to Know

One Chicago Wednesday is finally (almost) back.

With the returns of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. just one day away on Sept. 21, E! News is bringing fans an exclusive first look at what to expect on the new seasons of the hit NBC series.

In the preview, all three casts break down everything you need to know heading into the premieres. For starters, Chicago Fire's Christian Stolte teased building stronger bonds within the firehouse after Jesse Spencer's character Matt Casey officially left the series.

"Casey was a big part of 51, but he was certainly a big part of truck 81," Stolte shared. "Now we're back to scrambling to complete truck 81 as a cohesive unit."

Meanwhile, on P.D., Jason Beghe's character Sergeant Hank Voight is still reeling from the death of his informant Anna, who was killed by Jesse Lee Soffer's character Jay Halstead on the season nine finale. As Soffer summed it up, "Last season was kind of like an unraveling—it all came undone. We're seeing the fallout from that now in the beginning of 10."

Tragedy aside, co-star Marina Squerciati promised plenty more tender mentoring moments from Beghe's Voight. "Fans love the fact that Voight is our leader and also a surrogate dad to the team," she shared.