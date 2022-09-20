Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Wife Behati Prinsloo With Instagram Model Sumner Stroh

This love is stronger than any rumor.
Adam Levine is sharing his side of the story after model Sumner Stroh said on social media she had a year-long affair with the married Maroon 5 singer.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," Levine, who is expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo, said in a statement to TMZ. "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," he continued. "To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."
The "Sugar" artist, 43, made headlines on Sept. 19 when the influencer shared allegations about their affair on TikTok. "Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," Stroh began. "At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."
Later in the TikTok video, Stroh—who told Page Six the affair happened "last year"—shared an image of an alleged DM exchange with Levine on the screen behind her. "Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point, so I'm sure you know who Adam Levine is," Stroh, 23, continued. "Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year."
Stroh further alleged that after she stopped talking to Levine, he "came back into my life" by sliding into her DMs on June 1. In his alleged message to Stroh, the Grammy winner wrote, "OK serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."
Prinsloo, who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, with Levine, confirmed her third pregnancy on Sept. 15, just days before Stroh posted her video to social media.
At the end of her TikTok, Stroh said that she "never wanted to come forward" with this story but decided to speak out after "recklessly" sending screenshots to friends she thought she could trust. "One of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid," she explained. "So here I am."
In a follow up video posted to TikTok late Sep. 19, Stroh said that when she and the singer allegedly got together, she was under the impression that Levine and Prinsloo's marriage "was over."
"I believed that they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press because, as I had said, I was new to L.A.," Stroh explained. "So I just assumed that with celebrities of that caliber that that's just how it was. And that's why I feel exploited because he knew I believed everything that he said because of my vulnerable position of being new to L.A."
Stroh also noted in her second video on Sept. 19 that Levine was DMing her from his verified Instagram account, which is why she didn't have further reason to question him. However, as soon as she realized "that was not the case" she "cut things off with him."
Stroh concluded her post by sending an apology to Prinsloo and the couple's kids. "In retrospect, I wish I would've questioned things more, I wish I wasn't so naïve but being naïve is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this," she said. "Again, in no way was I trying to gain sympathy and I fully realize I'm not the victim in this. I'm not the one who's really getting hurt here, it's Behati and her children and for that I'm so so sorry."