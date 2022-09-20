Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Wife Behati Prinsloo With Instagram Model Sumner Stroh

Watch : Behati Prinsloo Describes Baby Dusty Rose as ''Heaven''

This love is stronger than any rumor.

Adam Levine is sharing his side of the story after model Sumner Stroh said on social media she had a year-long affair with the married Maroon 5 singer.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," Levine, who is expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo, said in a statement to TMZ. "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," he continued. "To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

The "Sugar" artist, 43, made headlines on Sept. 19 when the influencer shared allegations about their affair on TikTok. "Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," Stroh began. "At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."