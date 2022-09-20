Welcome to Chippendales Is This Year's Next Big True Crime Drama: Watch the Trailer

Welcome to Chippendales is the true crime drama we never knew we needed.
Hulu dropped the first teaser for the series Sept. 20, giving viewers a taste of the salacious story behind the popular male dance group.
The teaser begins with an introduction to Kumail Nanjiani's Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an immigrant with the dream of making it big. "A world of luxury," he says in a voiceover, "right at your fingertips."
From the looks of it, Steve gets what he wants, arriving home to a sprawling mansion and kissing his wife on the lips—but then, the teaser takes a dark turn. "Every cent I have, I've put into this," Steve says in a voiceover, before a scene shows him yelling at Murray Bartlett's Nick de Noia, "I need this!"
Nick doesn't seem to care that Steve's money is on the line, threatening, "You and me stick together, or you and me go to war."
Seeing as this series is based on a true crime story, it's safe to say that Steve ultimately chooses to go to war with Nick.
In fact, in real life, according to the Los Angeles Times, Steve was charged with conspiracy to kill three of his business associates, as well as racketeering and arson. He went on to plead guilty to the racketeering charge, according to the L.A. Times, which included arranging Nick's murder and attempted arson.
However, before Steve could be sentenced for his crimes, he committed suicide in Oct. 1994. He was 47 at the time of his death.
This dark story posed a challenge for Kumail, who mostly played comedic roles before signing on to this project. "This is by far the most challenging job I've ever done, in terms of the length of the shoot, the content of the scenes, and emotional difficulty of those scenes," he told Vanity Fair Aug. 4. "It's one of those things where I just jumped in, and trusted that it'd reveal itself as it goes—and it did."
The actor credited his co-stars for giving him advice, revealing to VF that he often asked them for tips on how to get into character. "This is the advantage of working with great people," he explained. "You can really, really learn from them."
As for what Kumail learned from the show, he said that this series is a cautionary tale. Greed, the Eternals star explained, can take you take dark places if you're not careful enough. "He had so many moments where he could have taken the right road and he didn't," Kumail said of Somen. "There are five different forks and each time, each crossroad, he took the exact wrong path."
The first two episodes of Welcome to Chippendales premiere Nov. 22 on Hulu.