Spider-Man's Laura Harrier Confirms Engagement to Sam Jarou

Laura Harrier's romance with Sam Jarou has officially reached new heights.



The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress revealed that the Paris-based fashion consultant recently popped the question in true romantic fashion.



"We did get engaged recently, which I'm very excited about," she told Cosmopolitan in an article published Sept. 20. "It was really simple and sweet in Paris. I never wanted one of those big showy public engagements. That's just not my personality."



As the 32-year-old explained, the old adage of "when you know, you know," always seemed surreal to her—until now.



"I never really believed it until that happened to me," she shared. "It's a funny feeling when you just find peace and calm. I also really do believe that you need to be ready within yourself before you can find somebody else to be with, which I also always thought was a cliché until I felt secure within myself and the person I am and where I'm at in life."