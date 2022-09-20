Spider-Man's Laura Harrier Confirms Engagement to Sam Jarou

Three years after first meeting, Spider-Man star Laura Harrier and fashion consultant Sam Jarou are getting married. Find out more about how the low-key couple got engaged.

By Kisha Forde Sep 20, 2022 2:34 PMTags
EngagementsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Laura Harrier STUNNING in Gilded Ballgown at Met Gala 2022

Laura Harrier's romance with Sam Jarou has officially reached new heights.
 
The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress revealed that the Paris-based fashion consultant recently popped the question in true romantic fashion.
 
"We did get engaged recently, which I'm very excited about," she told Cosmopolitan in an article published Sept. 20. "It was really simple and sweet in Paris. I never wanted one of those big showy public engagements. That's just not my personality."
 
As the 32-year-old explained, the old adage of "when you know, you know," always seemed surreal to her—until now.
 
"I never really believed it until that happened to me," she shared. "It's a funny feeling when you just find peace and calm. I also really do believe that you need to be ready within yourself before you can find somebody else to be with, which I also always thought was a cliché until I felt secure within myself and the person I am and where I'm at in life."

photos
2022 Celebrity Engagements

As the outlet noted, Laura and Sam—who splits his time between France and Los Angeles as a freelance creative consultant—met at a dinner in 2019 but have managed to keep their romance low-key.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

2

Love Is Blind’s Kyle Is in New Relationship After Deepti Split

3

Selma Blair Brings the Ballroom to Tears on DWTS Premiere

But does that mean Laura is already planning her nuptials? Well, as the actress shared, she's still basking in her happy news and really isn't in too much of a rush.
 
"I've done nothing, I need to plan," she told Women's Wear Daily in a story published Sept. 17. "It's like, 'When do you have time?' We'll get there."

Trending Stories

1

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

2

Love Is Blind’s Kyle Is in New Relationship After Deepti Split

3

Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo With Sumner Stroh

4

Why Margot Robbie Was "Mortified" When Barbie Photos Went Viral

5

Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon Break Up

Latest News

Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo With Sumner Stroh

Proof Welcome to Chippendales Is The Next Big True Crime Drama

Exclusive

Dangerous Liaisons' First Look Pics Will Get You Hot & Bothered

Exclusive

Jason Derulo Says He'd Give Up Social Media For This NSFW Activity

Tarte Cosmetics Deal: Get $96 Worth of Mascara for $39

Spider-Man's Laura Harrier Confirms Engagement to Sam Jarou

How Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa Shared Pregnancy News With His Kids