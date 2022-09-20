How Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Shared Pregnancy News With His Kids

Watch : Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Talk Baby Gender REVEAL

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa had to flip their plans for how they told his kids they're expecting a baby—but the story is anything but a flop.

The HGTV host—who shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife and former co-star Christina Hall—recounted the way he and the Selling Sunset star shared the news with the kids in a Sept. 19 Instagram post.

After Heather told Tarek she's pregnant by presenting him with a onesie and pregnancy tests, they knew they wanted to tell the kids right away.

"We wanted Tay and Bray to be the first people who we told," Tarek wrote on Instagram. "We really wanted them to feel special so we were planning a surprise but the funny thing about plans is that they don't always go the way you want them to!"

Ultimately, Heather and Tarek ended up spilling the beans sooner than they'd expected.

"Heather had just told me about pregnancy and later that night we were tucking the kids into bed like we always do and Tay looked up at us and told us that if Heather gets pregnant she better be the first to know and she wants to know right away otherwise we're in biggggg trouble," the Flipping 101 star wrote, "so Heather and I gave each other a look and told Tay that night."