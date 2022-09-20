How Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Shared Pregnancy News With His Kids

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa had to flip their plans for how they told his kids they're expecting a baby—but the story is anything but a flop.
The HGTV host—who shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife and former co-star Christina Hall—recounted the way he and the Selling Sunset star shared the news with the kids in a Sept. 19 Instagram post.
After Heather told Tarek she's pregnant by presenting him with a onesie and pregnancy tests, they knew they wanted to tell the kids right away.
"We wanted Tay and Bray to be the first people who we told," Tarek wrote on Instagram. "We really wanted them to feel special so we were planning a surprise but the funny thing about plans is that they don't always go the way you want them to!"
Ultimately, Heather and Tarek ended up spilling the beans sooner than they'd expected.
"Heather had just told me about pregnancy and later that night we were tucking the kids into bed like we always do and Tay looked up at us and told us that if Heather gets pregnant she better be the first to know and she wants to know right away otherwise we're in biggggg trouble," the Flipping 101 star wrote, "so Heather and I gave each other a look and told Tay that night."
However, the couple were still able to surprise some of their family members. "Tay's a little stinker and blew our surprise so we decided to surprise Bray Bray and our parents instead!" Tarek added. "We went up to the cabin where Heather grew up and told them all together- the emotions were real and for a while it was just our little secret as a family."
The pair—who wed in October 2021 and have shared their fertility journey with their fans—have kept their followers in the loop too since announcing in July that they're expecting. And in a Sept. 12 Instagram post, Heather reflected on how she and Tarek can't wait to meet their baby boy.
"Holding this boy every day but I can't wait to hold him in real life," she captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. "There are days where I reallyyyy want him to be here already but I remind myself to be present and to enjoy every moment of being pregnant. Sometimes I still can't believe this is actually happening and I feel like we all always want things instantly but I'm really working on taking his process in and trying not to mentally skip to the part where I'm already a mom. Just focusing on myself, fueling my body, organizing the nursery, and slowly getting things into place for when it's time."