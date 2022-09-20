Why Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Were "Mortified" When Barbie Photos Went Viral

Hiya, Barbie fans! You wanna hear what it was really like for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to be photographed in their rollerblading costumes while filming a scene for their movie? Scroll on.

Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic

It looks like life in plastic isn't always fantastic.

During the Sept. 19 episode of The Tonight Show, Margot Robbie recalled feeling totally embarrassed after she and Ryan Gosling were photographed in their matching neon rollerblading outfits while filming a scene for their new movie Barbie

"I can't tell you how mortified we were by the way," the actress, 32, told late-night host Jimmy Fallon while looking back at the pictures. "We look like we're like laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside. I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life.'"

Robbie, who plays Barbie, and Gosling, who portrays Ken, were filming a scene in Los Angeles in June. And while the I, Tonya star expected there to be some paparazzi and a few crowds of people—admitting they did "stand out a little in those outfits"—she hadn't anticipated there would be so many onlookers or that the photos of her and Gosling in costume would go viral.

"I knew there would be a little bit of attention and probably some photos would get out there but not like it did," she said. "It was, like, mad. It was, like, hundreds of people watching."

photos
All the Times Celebrities Channeled Barbie

Robbie and Gosling aren't the only big names in the movie. Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef and Alexandra Shipp are also among the stars expected to appear in the film.

And the rollerblading photos aren't the glimpses into the movie fans have gotten so far. To see more sneak peeks, keep scrolling.

Backgrid
Birthday Barbie

For her 32nd birthday on July 2, Margot Robbie received a "Barbie Margot" cake from her movie family.

Backgrid
Extra Sweet Celebration

The actress and producer celebrated the day with treats and a party hat!

APEX / MEGA
Neon Barbie

Co-stars Margot and Ryan Gosling sported matching rollerblades and coordinating outfits on the set of the Barbie movie on June 27.

APEX / MEGA
It's Fantastic

Robbie and Gosling, who star as Barbie and Ken, share a laugh while filming by the beach in Southern California.

Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures
Hiya, Barbie!

Warner Bros. shared a first glimpse of Robbie in character back in April.

Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures
Hi, Ken!

Two months later, the studio released the first photo of a shirtless Gosling as Ken.

APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Dynamic Duo

The duo appeared to be heading to a rodeo in these photos from set. 

APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Ken & Barbie

The live-action film is set for release in July 2023.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

