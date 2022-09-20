Paris Hilton “Desperate” to Find Missing Dog Diamond Baby With Help From Pet Detective and Psychic

Watch : Celebrity Pets of Taylor Swift, Maluma & More

Paris Hilton is hoping to find her missing furry friend.



The 41-year-old revealed to fans on social media that she is searching for her beloved dog, Diamond Baby, who went missing last week.

"This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I've been at a loss of words," captioned a Sept. 19 Instagram post. Sharing that her pup went missing last Wednesday, she continued, "I was at a photoshoot and we're moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open. My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door, but we still haven't found her."

"We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and looking into dog-finding drones now," she continued. "I'm doing everything in my power to get her back."

As Paris explained, not knowing where her pup is currently has been nothing short of heartbreaking.