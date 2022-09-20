The 30 Most-Loved Fall Favorites From Amazon With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews: Clothes, Decor, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are over the sweaty summer heat, thankfully, the fall weather is right around the corner. There's no better way to prepare for a new season than shopping, right? Whether you want to add some autumnal touches to your home or if you want to transition your wardrobe to accommodate the weather, there are so many affordable finds at Amazon.
Amazon has a section full of the most popular, highly-rated picks for for the fall if you need a little guidance before you shop. These $10 pillow covers are an easy, affordable way to update your decor, for instance. Start out the season with some scented candles, plaid shirts, trendy boots, accessories, and more.
Amazon's Top-Rated Home Fall Picks
Shewin Womens Long Sleeve Plaid Shirts
It's not really fall until your finally break out the flannel. This one comes in 14 colors and has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zifty Faux Pampas Grass
Elevate your space in an instant with some faux pampas grass in a vase. This bundle comes in 15 colors and has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Soda Pioneer Lug Sole Mid Heel Ankle Bootie
The lug sole trend is still going strong. Get these comfortable, trendy boots in black, brown, beige, or white. This style has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DII Braided Striped Throw, 50x60, Stone
Accessorize with a festive scarf. This one is available in 17 prints and has 2,400+ 5-star reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Soft Touch Funnel Neck Cable Sweater
Sweater weather is upon us. Revamp your collection with one of these classic styles. There are 11 colors to choose from.
Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set-
You have lots of options with this vase trio. You can arrange them together or in different rooms of your house. There are four, fall colors to choose from. These sets have 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lifver Drink Coasters with Holder, Absorbent Coaster Sets of 6
Protect your countertops and coffee tables while you add some style to your home with these marble-looking coasters. This set has 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LZLER Sherpa Lined Denim Trucker Jacket
A jean jacket is always going to be in style. This sherpa-lined look is perfect for autumn. It comes in eight colors, including camo. This jacket has 1,000+ 5-star reviews.
NEST Fragrances Scented Classic Candle, 8 Ounce
NEST candles are simply the best. They have just the right amount of fragrance. Pick your favorite fall scent and you'll be all set for the season. There are 17 scents to choose from. These candles have 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Comenzar Flickering Candles
If you love the ambiance of candles, but you feel more comfortable going flameless, this set is easy to use. It even come with a remote. These candles have 10,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gossifan Women's Felt Fedora Hat Wide Brim Panama Hats with Tassel
This tassel-adorned fedora comes in 14 colors, with versatile neutrals and some bright hues too.
Funarty Artificial Eucalyptus Leaves Stems
Faux greenery is a great way to enhance your home decor. This bundle has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vont LED Candles- 24 Pack
If you're looking for another flameless candle option, these tealights are a great addition to any design aesthetic. They have 13,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot
Thes ultra mini UGG boots are so cozy that you'll never want to take them off. They come in a ton of colors and have 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yankee Candle Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle, Over 110 Hours of Burn Time
Fall is all about the candles. There are so many Yankee Candle scents that are perfect for the season. These have 38,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Eachpai Corner Floating Shelves Wall Mounted Set of 4
A quick way to change up a room is with some floating wall shelves. This four-piece set has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Capri Blue Scented Candle
If you adore the scent of Anthropologie stores, you need this candle. You'll be obsessed. It comes in many colors and it has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4TH Emotion Set of 2 Farmhouse Buffalo Check Plaid Throw Pillow Covers
Instead of getting new pillows, just replace your pillow covers. It's a quick and easy way to update your decor for the season. There are many colors to choose from. They have 30,100+ 5-star reviews.
Columbia Men's Ascender Softshell Jacket
This is a cozy light jacket whether you're out and about or lounging at home. It comes in six colorways.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
Make the most of your time at home with a pair of fluffy slippers. These come in a ton of colors and they have 22,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
J'Floru Artificial Fall Floral Wreath
Welcome your guests by hanging this festive wreath on your front door.
Viverie Pink Fake Succulents in White Ceramic Pots (Set of 4)
How fun are these succulents? Think pink or you can opt for a set in blue or orange. These four-piece sets have 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kozyland Throw Pillow Covers
These tassel-adorned pillow covers bring boho sophistication to your home.
Bourina Throw Blanket-
Get a blanket that's just as cute as it is comfy. There are so many colors to choose from. These blankets have 24,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Porvike Sports Crop Tank Tops- Set of 3
Fall is all about the layering. Wear these under your favorite cardigans in the fall and as tops in the summer. These trios come in 10 colors and have 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Open Front
You need one of these cardigans in every color. There are 36 to choose from and they have 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Flygo Women's Batwing Plaid Floral Printed Oversized Maxi Dress
Add drama to your wardrobe with one of these oversized plaid dresses. This style has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Musshoe Mules
Rock a pair of backless loafers to the office, a brunch, and anywhere in between. These come in 24 colors and they have 1,000+ 5-star reviews.
Zesica Batwing Sleeve Wrap V Neck Sweater Dress
These sweater dresses are sultry, yet sophisticated. Choose from 22 colors. This dress has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Elapsy V Neck Sweater
Here's another fashionable sweater for fall. It comes in so many colors and has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more fall finds, don't miss these major discounts at J.Crew.