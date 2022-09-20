Here’s Why Florence Pugh and Chris Pine Missed the Don’t Worry Darling Event in New York

Watch : All the Don't Worry Darling Drama: EXPLAINED!

Don't worry, there's an explanation.

Two missing faces from Don't Worry Darling's New York City event still made a surprise appearance.

Though not in attendance with the rest of the cast, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine greeted the audience with a video message before the movie's Sept. 19 screening and explained their absence from the event due to scheduling conflicts. The duo are currently working on their own separate projects, with Florence filming for Dune: Part 2 and Chris working on a movie in California.

"Even though I'm working halfway around the world," Florence said in their joint message, with Chris adding, "and I'm all the way in Los Angeles in production myself."

Florence continued, "We did not want to miss this opportunity to thank you for coming to experience Don't Worry Darling in IMAX."

Pine told the audience that they're in for a "thrilling ride" and he hopes they enjoy the movie.