Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon Break Up

Actor Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon have split three years after E! News confirmed that the couple secretly tied the knot.

By Ashley Joy Parker Sep 20, 2022 2:33 AMTags
BreakupsDivorcesThe Vampire DiariesPaul WesleyNina DobrevCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Nina Dobrev Gushes Over Reunion With Ex Costar Paul Wesley

It seems the love between Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon wasn't eternal after all.

Three years after the Vampire Diaries alum married the jewelry professional, a rep for the couple confirmed "they have separated" and have been living apart for several months.

"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," the rep told E! News on Sept. 18. "They request privacy at this time."

Paula, 40, and Ines, 29, went public with their romance in the summer of 2018 when they were seen holding hands after a dinner date in New York City. The next month, they made their relationship Instagram official while attending a wedding in the Hamptons with friends, including Jessica Szohr and the actor's co-star Nina Dobrev.

In February 2019, E! News exclusively confirmed that Paul and Ines had secretly tied the knot after photos surfaced of the pair wearing matching rings on those fingers.

photos
16 Shocking Secrets About The Vampire Diaries Revealed

Nina later referred to Ines as Paul's wife during a podcast appearance. "We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife," she said of the actor in June 2019. "It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife," she said of the actor in June 2019. "It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends."

Just last year, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star and Ines joined Nina and her boyfriend Shaun White on ski and snowboarding trip in Jackson Hole, Wyo. The actress shared pics of the four of them in their snow gear and goggles with the caption, "sometimes you gotta double up" alongside a mask emoji.

Before marrying Ines, Paul dated his Vampire Diaries costar Phoebe Tonkin for four years, but called things off in 2017. Prior to that relationship, he was married to Pretty Little Liars actress Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013.

Trending Stories

1

How the Royal Seating Chart for Queen's Funeral Was Arranged

2

Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon Break Up

3

Love Is Blind’s Kyle Is in New Relationship After Deepti Split

4

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

5

Here’s What Happens to Queen Elizabeth II’s Jewels After Her Death

Latest News

Selma Blair Brings the Ballroom to Tears on DWTS Premiere

Why Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Missed Don’t Worry Darling Event

Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon Break Up

Love Is Blind’s Kyle Is in New Relationship After Deepti Split

Chris Redd Announces His Exit From SNL After 5 Seasons

Breaking

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Secretly Broke Up

Gigi Hadid Gives Nod to Zayn Malik on Daughter Khai’s Birthday