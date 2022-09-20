Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon Break Up

Watch : Nina Dobrev Gushes Over Reunion With Ex Costar Paul Wesley

It seems the love between Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon wasn't eternal after all.

Three years after the Vampire Diaries alum married the jewelry professional, a rep for the couple confirmed "they have separated" and have been living apart for several months.

"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," the rep told E! News on Sept. 18. "They request privacy at this time."

Paula, 40, and Ines, 29, went public with their romance in the summer of 2018 when they were seen holding hands after a dinner date in New York City. The next month, they made their relationship Instagram official while attending a wedding in the Hamptons with friends, including Jessica Szohr and the actor's co-star Nina Dobrev.

In February 2019, E! News exclusively confirmed that Paul and Ines had secretly tied the knot after photos surfaced of the pair wearing matching rings on those fingers.