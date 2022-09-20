Love Is Blind’s Kyle Abrams Reveals He’s in New Relationship After Deepti Vempati Split

Kyle Abrams wasn't single for long.
The Love Is Blind star has moved on following his surprising split from co-star Deepti Vempati.
Months after season two aired, the couple finally confirmed their off-screen romance during the After the Altar, which dropped on Netflix on Sept. 16.
However, just three days later, Kyle shared that they had secretly broken up since filming the follow-up show.
"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today," he wrote on Instagram. "Since After the Alter [sic] was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer. Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way."
That's when he revealed that he's taken. "I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit," Kyle shared. "As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret."
Co-star Shayne Jansen reacted to their breakup news on Sept. 19 by commenting, "Don't worry everyone. I'll paparazzi the s--t out of them," adding, "keep your head on a swivel."
Kyle initially struck up a romance with Shaina Hurley during Love Is Blind, but they broke up during the show over religious differences. In the months since, he and Deepti have been hinting about their romance on social media.
They confirmed the rumors during After the Altar, though it's unclear when it was filmed. "I wanna just start a relationship—like a legitimate relationship with you," Kyle told her on-screen. "And be exclusive, instead of just, like, in limbo." They both agreed that they want to "try this" for real.
In E! News' sneak peek, Kyle was similarly candid about his deep feelings for Deepti. "I care about you so much," he said at the time. "I do have so much love for you, and whatever problems you have, they feel like my problems. If there's something that goes wrong—even when your tire was flat, I felt like this is my problem. I will help you, I will take care of it for you because I just care about you."
