Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams Secretly Broke Up

Love is no longer in the air for Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams.
Kyle announced that he and Deepti have called it quits just days after the pair confirmed their relationship during Love Is Blind's After the Altar episodes, which dropped Sept. 16.
"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today," Kyle wrote in a Sept. 19 Instagram post. "Since After the Alter was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer."
Kyle not only took the opportunity to address that he and Deepti are no longer together, but also to share that he is in a new romance.
"I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit," he added. "As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret."
As for Deepti, the 31-year-old has not publicly addressed their split. However, she did give an inside look at what she has been up to these days by reposting a video drinking wine with friends the day before his split announcement.
She captioned the clip, which was shared to her Sept. 18 Instagram Stories, "Therapy."
Deepti and Kyle first crossed paths during season two of Love Is Blind. Although they coupled up with different people during the experience, Kyle turned heads during the season reunion when he noted that he "should've asked Deepti to marry me." From that point forward, the pair were constantly causing fans to speculate what their relationship status was.
It wasn't until the After the Altar episodes that viewers had a definite answer on where they stood.
"I wanna just start a relationship—like a legitimate relationship with you," Kyle said to Deepti during the three-episode season two addition. "And be exclusive, instead of just, like, in limbo," to which Deepti replied, "We're gonna actually try this?"
At the time, Kyle assured her "I want to." As for Deepti, she noted, "I want to, too."
Prior to the episodes' release, viewers got a taste of Kyle's feelings for Deepti during an After the Altar exclusive preview.
"I do have so much love for you, and whatever problems you have, they feel like my problems," Kyle told Deepti, as seen in the teaser. "If there's something that goes wrong—even when your tire was flat, I felt like this is my problem. I will help you, I will take care of it for you because I just care about you."
He added, "I have so much love for you."