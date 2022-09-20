Breaking

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams Secretly Broke Up

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams have parted ways. Learn what Kyle had to say about his new relationship and living "without any regret."

Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati's Strong BOND with Kyle Abrams

Love is no longer in the air for Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams.

Kyle announced that he and Deepti have called it quits just days after the pair confirmed their relationship during Love Is Blind's After the Altar episodes, which dropped Sept. 16.

"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today," Kyle wrote in a Sept. 19 Instagram post. "Since After the Alter was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer."

Kyle not only took the opportunity to address that he and Deepti are no longer together, but also to share that he is in a new romance.

"I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit," he added. "As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret."

Love is Blind Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

As for Deepti, the 31-year-old has not publicly addressed their split. However, she did give an inside look at what she has been up to these days by reposting a video drinking wine with friends the day before his split announcement.

Netflix

She captioned the clip, which was shared to her Sept. 18 Instagram Stories, "Therapy."

Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Secretly Broke Up

