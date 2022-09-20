Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Explains Why She Used to Be “Bothered” When Asked About Their Relationship

Watch : Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Proves She's His No. 1 Stan

Eminem's daughter doesn't want to lose herself in her dad's fame.

Hailie Jade recently hosted a "Ask Me Anything" episode of her podcast, but that doesn't mean she should only be asked the famous rapper. Addressing the questions she received about the "Slim Shady" artist, Hailie spoke on how it feels receiving questions about only her dad.

"Does it bother me when I get asked about my dad?" Hailie said on her Just a Little Shady podcast Sept. 16. "Because a lot of questions were about my dad."

As she put it, "The best way to say this is yes and no… Honestly, it's to a point. I obviously expect it. And there's certain things I can understand why people are just genuinely curious about, as anyone would be when you've kind of grown up half in the spotlight."

However, she said there's a balance to be had when growing up in the public eye, saying, "Once it gets past that point though, I'm like, ‘I'm a person too.'"