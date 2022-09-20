Karlie Kloss’ Sister Kimberly Kloss Subtly Supports Taylor Swift

This Twitter activity will remain in our minds evermore.
Karlie Kloss' sister Kimberly Kloss showed Taylor Swift support by liking her Aug. 28 tweet, which promoted Taylor's upcoming album, Midnights.
Now, Kimberly's Twitter activity may seem like just another interaction on the app, but it marked her public first engagement on Twitter in nearly two years and a new update in fan theories that Taylor and Karlie are no longer close.
Back in 2012, Taylor and Karlie forged a friendship after Taylor expressed that she wanted to bake cookies with the model during a Vogue interview, per Elle. Karlie responded to Taylor's request with a tweet that read, "Hey @taylorswift13 love the @voguemagazine cover! Your kitchen or mine? :)."
From there, Taylor and Karlie became an iconic duo who even graced the cover of Vogue together in 2015. However, just a few years later, fans drummed up theories that Taylor and Karlie weren't tight anymore after Taylor sported a shirt with her friends' names on it in the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, and Karlie's name didn't appear to be present.
Although, Karlie attempted to squash rumors of a broken friendship in 2018 and in 2019, eagle-eyed fans continued to wonder as the pair don't publicly hang out or post together as much as they used to. After all, Taylor seemed to be absent from Karlie's wedding celebration in June 2019.
That didn't stop Swifties from speculating that Karlie was still inspiring songs on Taylor's albums. Some fans think the evermore songs "Gold Rush," "Right Where You Left Me" and "It's Time to Go" are about the model.
Taylor later gave fans some insight on what the tracks are about.
"The first is a song about a girl who stayed forever in the exact spot where her heart was broken, completely frozen in time," The superstar wrote in a Jan. 8 Instagram post. "'it's time to go' is about listening to your gut when it tells you to leave."
Regardless of what has or hasn't gone down, Kimberly doesn't appear to have any bad blood.