Why Sharna Burgess Wants to Show Off Her Body Even More After Becoming a Mom

Motherhood won't stop Sharna Burgess from dressing exactly how she wants to.

Less than three months after welcoming her first child with Brian Austin Green, the Dancing With the Stars professional is trying to get used to her new body and the fashion that comes with it.

"I am in between the pre-pregnancy clothes to what I'm wearing now," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I'm definitely finding a new fashion for myself. It's fun to play with fashion and to stretch my creativity by finding looks that work for me."

And while her outfits continue to change, her love for clothes remains the same. In fact, Sharna said that being a mom won't affect her taste in what she does or doesn't wear.

"I love being a mom and I don't know that it's necessarily changed or made me more conservative," she said. "I'm so excited to get back to my little crop tops and baggy jeans and all the fashion trends that are happening now. But I do have to have grace and patience with my body."