See the Original American Idol Judges Reunite With Kelly Clarkson 20 Years After Her Win

Because of Kelly Clarkson, we got an American Idol reunion.

On Sept. 19, the original judges from the hit singing competition show reunited at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as Clarkson received her star 20 years after being the first contestant to win American Idol in 2002. Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson were all in attendance to support the singer.

The trio spoke on behalf of Clarkson, with Cowell leading the way and saying Clarkson gave him job security after winning. He said ultimately her talent helped keep American Idol on television. "There was the moment where you sang 'Respect' and we all looked at each other like, ‘Oh my god, thank you,'" Cowell said to Clarkson. "I remember the moment when your name was called and I was honestly thinking to myself thanks to you we may have another season."

The former judge continued, "I told the record label, 'I don't think you realized who you have signed here. This girl has steel in her eyes and knows their lane.' And Kelly has always known her lane."