Normani Reveals the Powerful Way Fashion Gives Her a Confidence Boost

Watch : Normani Wears WHAT Under Siriano Gown at Met Gala 2022

When it comes to Normani's perspective on fashion, let her be your motivation.

There's no mistaking that over the last few years, the former Fifth Harmony member hasn't been afraid to push the boundaries. And while attending the TRESemmé Power Your Style Project panel discussion on Sept. 14, the singer explained why fashion is important to her.

"Growing up, I was always really shy and reserved, which I still consider myself to be now," she said. "But for me, I'm the most expressive when it comes to my fashion, my hair or makeup."

She continued, "On days I don't feel my best, fashion has given me a confidence boost. I pick myself up and I become the version that I want to be. It definitely has saved a lot of bad days."

The 26-year-old singer said that exploring her style is "the best way for me to really tap into what I am at the core."