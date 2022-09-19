Normani Reveals the Powerful Way Fashion Gives Her a Confidence Boost

When it comes to Normani's perspective on fashion, let her be your motivation.
There's no mistaking that over the last few years, the former Fifth Harmony member hasn't been afraid to push the boundaries. And while attending the TRESemmé Power Your Style Project panel discussion on Sept. 14, the singer explained why fashion is important to her.
"Growing up, I was always really shy and reserved, which I still consider myself to be now," she said. "But for me, I'm the most expressive when it comes to my fashion, my hair or makeup."
She continued, "On days I don't feel my best, fashion has given me a confidence boost. I pick myself up and I become the version that I want to be. It definitely has saved a lot of bad days."
The 26-year-old singer said that exploring her style is "the best way for me to really tap into what I am at the core."
"It allows me to be whoever it is that I want to be in that moment," she shared. "I feel the same way any time I'm on stage. I black out and feel no one in the world can touch me. Any troubles that are going on in my personal life have no weight."
The "Wild Side" singer, who said she's constantly evolving, also encouraged others to march to the beat of their own drum.
"Go against what society tells us is beautiful," she noted. "I would say remember that there is only one version of you and you're wonderfully made."
While Normani is playing by her own rules now, that wasn't always the case. Last September, she opened up about how being in Fifth Harmony made her feel like an underdog.
"I didn't get to really sing in the group. I felt like I was overlooked," she told Allure. "That idea has been projected on me. Like, this is your place."
But with the upcoming release of her debut solo album, she has this newfound sense of freedom.
"I feel like a woman now," she added. "Now you all are finally going to be able to see me tap into that awareness—that I know I'm the s--t."