NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Appearing on Adult Webcam Website

The forecast for today: Erick Adame is weathering a tough storm in his career.
The TV weatherman said he was terminated from his position as a meteorologist at Spectrum News NY1 after his employer learned that he was participating in an adult webcam website, he wrote on Instagram on Sept. 19.
"Despite being a public figure and being on television in the biggest market in the country in front of millions of people five days a week for more than a decade and a half, I secretly appeared on an adult webcam website," Erick said. "On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was 100% consensual on both of our parts."
Erick, who said his psychiatrist calls his actions compulsive behavior, continued by adding, "It was absurd of me to think I could keep this private."
Spectrum News NY1 declined to comment when contacted by E! News.
While Erick expressed an apology to his family, friends and co-workers, there are aspects of the situation he stands behind.
"I can't take it back, and I can't change what I did, but I am getting the professional help I need so I can make appropriate decisions that don't affect those I care deeply about, as well as my career," he said, later adding, "let me be clear about something: I don't apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive—those are gifts and I have no shame about them."
Looking towards the future, Erick said that he is "perhaps naïve enough to think that I can be back on television and do this again someday."
In response to that outlook, Erick shared a message to future employers: "Please judge me on the hundreds, thousands of hours of television that I am so proud of and that my employers have always commended me for, and not the couple of minutes of salacious video that is probably going to soon define me in our 'click-bait' culture."
He added, "One thing I can promise is that I have learned a lesson and I will be an exemplary employee and the most informed and enthusiastic meteorologist you have ever seen."
He also describes himself on Instagram as a Broadway lover and wine and beer enthusiast.