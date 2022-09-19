NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Appearing on Adult Webcam Website

Erick Adame said he was terminated from his job as a meteorologist at Spectrum News NY1 after his employer learned of his participation on an adult webcam website. Learn about his plan for the future.

By Kelly Gilmore Sep 19, 2022 10:34 PMTags
Celebrities
Erick AdameInstagram

The forecast for today: Erick Adame is weathering a tough storm in his career.

The TV weatherman said he was terminated from his position as a meteorologist at Spectrum News NY1 after his employer learned that he was participating in an adult webcam website, he wrote on Instagram on Sept. 19.

"Despite being a public figure and being on television in the biggest market in the country in front of millions of people five days a week for more than a decade and a half, I secretly appeared on an adult webcam website," Erick said. "On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was 100% consensual on both of our parts."

Erick, who said his psychiatrist calls his actions compulsive behavior, continued by adding, "It was absurd of me to think I could keep this private."

Spectrum News NY1 declined to comment when contacted by E! News.

photos
Stars Who've Been Fired From Reality TV Shows

While Erick expressed an apology to his family, friends and co-workers, there are aspects of the situation he stands behind.

"I can't take it back, and I can't change what I did, but I am getting the professional help I need so I can make appropriate decisions that don't affect those I care deeply about, as well as my career," he said, later adding, "let me be clear about something: I don't apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive—those are gifts and I have no shame about them."

Looking towards the future, Erick said that he is "perhaps naïve enough to think that I can be back on television and do this again someday."

Watch: Why Denise Richards Joined OnlyFans After Daughter Sami DidWhy Denise Richards Joined OnlyFans After Daughter Sami Did

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Cost of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

2

Why Prince Harry Isn't Wearing Military Uniform at Queen's Funeral

3

How the Royal Seating Chart for Queen's Funeral Was Arranged

In response to that outlook, Erick shared a message to future employers: "Please judge me on the hundreds, thousands of hours of television that I am so proud of and that my employers have always commended me for, and not the couple of minutes of salacious video that is probably going to soon define me in our 'click-bait' culture."

He added, "One thing I can promise is that I have learned a lesson and I will be an exemplary employee and the most informed and enthusiastic meteorologist you have ever seen."

He also describes himself on Instagram as a Broadway lover and wine and beer enthusiast.

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Cost of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

2

Enrique Iglesias Shares Video of Fan Kissing Him at Las Vegas Show

3

Here’s What Happens to Queen Elizabeth II’s Jewels After Her Death

4

How the Royal Seating Chart for Queen's Funeral Was Arranged

5

Queen Elizabeth Laid to Rest in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle

Latest News

Christina Milian Takes Over For Naya Rivera In Step Up Trailer

Judge Vacates Murder Conviction of Serial’s Adnan Syed

Normani Reveals the Powerful Way Fashion Gives Her a Confidence Boost

Kim Kardashian Supports Kendall Jenner's Rumored Ex Harry Styles

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

Grimes Reveals Rare Photo of Her and Elon Musk's Baby Exa Dark Sideræl

Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Called Kody "Angry" During Divorce