NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Appearing on Adult Webcam Website

The forecast for today: Erick Adame is weathering a tough storm in his career.

The TV weatherman said he was terminated from his position as a meteorologist at Spectrum News NY1 after his employer learned that he was participating in an adult webcam website, he wrote on Instagram on Sept. 19.

"Despite being a public figure and being on television in the biggest market in the country in front of millions of people five days a week for more than a decade and a half, I secretly appeared on an adult webcam website," Erick said. "On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was 100% consensual on both of our parts."

Erick, who said his psychiatrist calls his actions compulsive behavior, continued by adding, "It was absurd of me to think I could keep this private."

E! News reached out Spectrum News NY1 and hasn't received a comment.