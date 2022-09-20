Exclusive

Let These Dangerous Liaisons First Look Photos Get You Hot & Bothered

Get a closer look at the sultry cast of Starz's Dangerous Liaisons through these first look photos exclusive to E! News.

Get ready for a game of seduction.

That's exactly what Starz's TV adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons promises ahead of its Nov. 6 premiere. And, in first look images exclusive to E! News, we know that the show's leading lovers Camille (Alice Englert) and Pascal (Nicholas Denton) are ready to turn up the heat.

In one image, the duo find themselves wrapped in each other's arms while clad in the finest fashion from 18th century France. Another shows a bare-chested Pascal surrounded by women, proving that he may just be the Casanova of Paris.

Now, if you think you know the story of Dangerous Liaisons, think again. Starz's take on Dangerous Liaisons is "a bold prelude of Laclos' classic 18th century novel focusing on the origin story of how his iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution," according to the network.

Intriguing, non?

For a closer look at the sultry Dangerous Liaisons cast, keep reading:

2021 Starz Entertainment, LLC
Camille and Pascal

Camille (Alice Englert) and Pascal (Nicholas Denton) get cozy on a couch.

2021 Starz Entertainment, LLC
Ladies' Man

Pascal is draped in affection in this new image.

2021 Starz Entertainment, LLC
Can't Keep Their Hands to Themselves

The duo is all loved up in this glamorous look at Dangerous Liaisons.

2021 Starz Entertainment, LLC
Elegance Personified

This Dangerous Liaisons pic will make you want to travel back in time.

2021 Starz Entertainment, LLC
Unbothered Pascal

Let this chest-barring photo of Pascal get you hot and bothered.

2021 Starz Entertainment, LLC
Victoire

We can't wait to get to know Kosar Ali's Victoire when Dangerous Liaisons premieres Nov. 6.

2021 Starz Entertainment, LLC
Camille and Victoire

Hopefully nothing will come between Camille and Victoire.

2021 Starz Entertainment, LLC
French Fashion

A closer look at the 18th century fashion at the heart of the show.

2021 Starz Entertainment, LLC
A Sullen Suitor

Has this suitor been caught up in the dangerous liaison? Only time will tell.

2021 Starz Entertainment, LLC
A Knowing Look

What does this maid know? A whole lot, if her stare is to be believed.

