Grimes Reveals Rare Photo of Her and Elon Musk’s Baby Girl Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

Grimes might have an aspiring music lover on her hands.

The "Oblivion" singer shared a rare picture of daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk—who she shares with ex Elon Musk—as the baby girl leans over a book, wearing a pink bow on her head.

Grimes captioned the Twitter post, "My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche - what a queen."

Who could the 9-month-old be bopping too? Grimes revealed in another tweet that her daughter "loves Boris Brejcha omg she's so hardcore haha," referencing the German DJ.

The "Genesis" artist revealed in March 2022 that she had privately welcomed Exa via surrogate in December 2021. But before Grimes was able to break the news herself, the newborn made her own introduction by crying in another room during her mom's in-person interview with Vanity Fair.

"Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk," Grimes told Vanity Fair. "Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Dark, meanwhile, is ‘the unknown. People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.'"