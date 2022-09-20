Jason Derulo Says He'd Give Up Social Media For This NSFW Activity

Watch : Jason Derulo OPENS UP About Reinventing Himself & Fatherhood

Life is full of hard decisions, and Jason Derulo made several during a rapid-fire question round on the latest episode of E!'s digital series DRIVE!.

Well-known for his seductive songs like "Talk Dirty" and "Swalla," the singer has also become a social media sensation with over 54.3 million followers on TikTok. So, DRIVE! host Austin J. Mills decided to see where Jason's true interests lie by asking him whether he'd "give up sex or give up social media?"

Ultimately, the artist gave in to his personal pleasures. "Give up social media," he answered with a chuckle, a decision Austin is quick to note was "easy" for Jason.

Looking to get more hot takes from the star, Austin followed up by asking Jason to pick between two more of his favorite things: "Would you rather never make a music video again or never make a movie again?"

With 50 music video credits to his name, the decision was not as easy for Jason to make, but he ended up choosing to "never make a movie again."