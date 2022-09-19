Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Says Husband Kody Was an "Angry Man" During Christine Split

Divorce takes its toll on the entire family.
On the Sept. 18 episode of TLC's Sister Wives, the dramatic end of Kody Brown and Christine Brown's 25-year relationship impacted the pair's extended family tree in major ways.
"I love Kody dearly, but this is not what I chose," Kody's wife Robyn Brown explained. "His other relationships are stressing him out so much that it's not like it's really fun to have him around much anyway. He's an angry man right now. What's going on with him and Christine, I've never seen him like this before."
Kody and Christine announced the end of their plural marriage in November 2021, though Kody still maintains marriages to both Robyn and Jenelle Brown. Kody also split from his first wife, Meri Brown, in 2014.
As Kody and Christine's relationship crumbled, it became clear that Kody's attachment to Robyn was a catalyst.
"It's hard to see just such a contrast with Kody with how he is at Robyn's house versus how he is at my house," Christine said during the episode. "He's just disengaged at my house. My kids and I hike all the time. Kody came hiking with us once and he brought Robyn's kids because he was babysitting them."
Robyn, however, balked at the idea that Kody was playing favorites.
"This isn't a new complaint that Kody favors me," Robyn said. "I'm not getting some preferential treatment even though that's what they think. Kody's been at my house a lot just by default because of the decisions the other wives are making."
Those decisions, of course, eventually lead to Christine walking out the door for good, as she explained, "I think what's healthy for me and for our family is me leaving."
Not only has Christine left her marriage, she's left behind the concepts of polygamy and plural marriages, as well. In August, the 50-year-old reality star revealed she had moved from Flagstaff, Ariz. to Salt Lake City, Utah—and never looked back.
"It was just like that," she revealed to People. "And I got to start over again and it was exciting and it was new and so scary because I had no idea what to expect, but I was so excited. I remember feeling hope for the first time in a long time because I just got to take my life by my own and go. It was wonderful."
Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.