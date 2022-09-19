Exclusive

Alfonso Ribeiro Explains How His Previous DWTS Win Helps Him Now as a Co-Host

Ahead of the season 31 premiere on Disney+, Dancing With the Stars' Alfonso Ribeiro talked how his past experience with the competition series helped him with the hosting gig.

By Meriam Bouarrouj, Vivian Kwarm Sep 19, 2022 9:53 PMTags
TVDancing With The StarsExclusivesDisneyCelebrities
Watch: What the Move to Disney+ Means for Dancing with the Stars

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars is a full circle moment for Alfonso Ribeiro.

That's what the new Dancing With the Stars co-host revealed to E! News in an exclusive chat ahead of the new season's Sept. 19 premiere. For those who may not recall, Alfonso and his partner Witney Carson won season 19 of the series, and now he's returned to the dancing competition as Tyra Banks' co-host.

And while Alfonso doesn't consider himself the "perfect host," he understands the benefits of having him back in the ballroom.

"I'm here because of the fact that I have so much experience with the show," he shared. "Because of that, it brings a familiarity that I don't think a lot of other hosts in the business might automatically come in with."

Not only has Alfonso won DWTS before, but he's also served as a guest judge and a substitute judge in the past.

He went on to explain that viewers are witnessing relationships that were cultivated long before production started up for season 31. Case in point: Alfonso confirmed that he had a friendship with Tyra prior to their new on-screen partnership.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

In fact, Tyra, who joined Alfonso for the E! News interview, noted that they have a relationship "like a brother and sister."

"I think it's just gonna be this love-fest of crazy fun," she teased of the new season, "but also emotion. There's a lot of touching moments and we're gonna be up there with those dancers and stars and really connecting to their hearts as well."

ABC/Sebastian Kim

See more of the co-hosts when season 31 of Dancing with the Stars premieres live Sept. 19 on Disney+.

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Cost of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

2

Enrique Iglesias Shares Video of Fan Kissing Him at Las Vegas Show

3

Here’s What Happens to Queen Elizabeth II’s Jewels After Her Death

4

How the Royal Seating Chart for Queen's Funeral Was Arranged

5

Queen Elizabeth Laid to Rest in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle

Latest News

Christina Milian Takes Over For Naya Rivera In Step Up Trailer

Judge Vacates Murder Conviction of Serial’s Adnan Syed

Normani Reveals the Powerful Way Fashion Gives Her a Confidence Boost

Kim Kardashian Supports Kendall Jenner's Rumored Ex Harry Styles

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

Grimes Reveals Rare Photo of Her and Elon Musk's Baby Exa Dark Sideræl

Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Called Kody "Angry" During Divorce