Sarah Paulson to Have a Hair-Raising Transformation Into Gwen Shamblin for New HBO Max Series

Watch : Does Sarah Paulson Prefer to Play Real or Fictional Characters?

Sarah Paulson will soon be rocking a new 'do.

The American Horror Story actress has been cast as controversial religious leader Gwen Shamblin in HBO Max's scripted version of their docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, E! News has learned. Paulson will also be executive producing the series.

Besides being known for her signature huge hairstyle, Gwen rose to prominence as the founder of the Christian-based diet program the Weigh Down Workshop and Remnant Fellowship Church. In the docuseries, she was accused of abuse and exploitation for her program and church's alleged cult-like practices.

According to the docuseries, Gwen and her then-husband David Shamblin would incorporate weight loss practices into their sermons, pressuring parishioners to fast if they weren't losing more than two pounds a week.

"I was told myself that I just needed to quit eating to lose more weight. I had lost 130 pounds within 18 months, but they wanted me to fast to lose more weight," former Remnant devotee Terassee Morris claimed in the docuseries. "The faster you do it, the holier you are."