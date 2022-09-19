House of the Dragon Intimacy Coordinator Reacts to Sean Bean's Recent Comments

Watch : House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

Sean Bean's comments about intimacy coordinators have been scorched by an expert in the field.

In August, the Games of Thrones alum criticized the presence of intimacy coordinators—who are responsible for the safety and well-being of actors during scenes of a sexual nature on set—in an interview with The Sunday Times.

"It would inhibit me more because it's drawing attention to things," he said. "Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hands there, while you touch his thing…'"

Bean even pointed to a scene he filmed with Lena Hall on TNT's Snowpiercer where an intimacy coordinator wasn't present, calling it, "A nice scene, quite surreal, dream-like and abstract."

Now, Miriam Lucia, who works as the intimacy coordinator on the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, has fired back.

"I just think he is a man of a certain age, who has been in this industry for a very long time, and he doesn't have an experience of the other side," Lucia told Deadline Sept. 18. "Or maybe he's had a bad experience of working with an intimacy coordinator. All I would say is that in my experience so far, I don't think it gets in the way of the creative process."