Sylvester Stallone Seemingly Reconciles With Wife Jennifer Flavin After Divorce Drama

Watch : Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Divorcing Due to...His Dog?

Things might not be so rocky after all.

A month after E! News confirmed Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin had filed for divorce, the actor shared a photo of the two holding hands in a new Instagram picture. He captioned the Sept. 19 snap, "Wonderful…."

In the snap, the pair is seen with their backs facing the camera while walking away. Additionally, Sylvester shared a family photo of himself, his wife and their three daughters: Sophia Stallone, 25, Sistine Stallone, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20.

The new photo has led to fans to speculate about a reunion between the pair, who have been married for 25 years. One fan wrote, "That's terrific. Hopefully this means you two are working things out." Another comment simply asked, "back together?"

E! News has reached out to reps for Sylvester and has yet to hear back.