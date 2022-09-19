Queen Elizabeth II Laid to Rest in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II has reached her final resting place.
The British monarch, whose life was commemorated hours earlier in a funeral service at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, was laid to rest in a private burial service at Windsor Castle. Her coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at St. George's Chapel, while the Dean of Windsor said a Psalm and the Commendation.
Also during the service, The Archbishop of Canterbury shared a blessing and the national anthem was sung at the end, according to the royals' website.
Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, just hours after Buckingham Palace noted that doctors were "concerned" for the state of her health.
The Queen's final resting place is in the King George VI memorial chapel within St George's Chapel, where her father, King George VI, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret are buried.
Additionally, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip—who died in April 2021 at the age of 99—was moved from its place in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle and has now been reunited with his wife's casket in the King George VI memorial chapel, with the two now buried together.
After the death of her father in 1952, Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne at the age of 25. In 2015, she made history, surpassing the previous longest-reigning British monarch, her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria. Queen Elizabeth would also go on to become the longest-serving female head of state in world history.
In addition to carrying out her civil and philanthropic duties, the Queen welcomed four children with Prince Philip: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
The Queen also had eight grandchildren, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Vicount Severn and 12 great-grandchildren.
Prior to her funeral service on Sept. 19, the late monarch's children and grandchildren held vigils in honor of her life while she was lying in state in Westminster Hall, on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, respectively.
Following the Queen's passing, her son King Charles reflected on his mother's legacy moments after news broke of her death.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," he wrote in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."