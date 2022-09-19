Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Final Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth After Funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton have given their final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.
The Prince and Princess of Wales honored the late monarch by sharing a photo of her coffin being carried at Windsor Castle to their official Instagram page on Sept. 19. They paired the image with a message that read, "Goodbye to a Queen, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother."
After Her Majesty's death on Sept. 8, Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest on Sept. 19 inside Windsor Castle at St. George's Chapel. Prior to her burial, Queen Elizabeth's funeral was preceded with a state funeral service held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Those in attendance included William, Kate, King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—who were all seated in a traditional fashion that organized them in order of precedence at the service.
The King and Queen Consort Camilla were seated in the front row of the south lantern section. Meanwhile, William—who is next line to become king—and Kate were seated in the front row of the opposing side of the aisle.
With William's new status as the heir apparent, the 40-year-old will have an increase in his responsibilities, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti exclusively told E! News. However, Jonathan noted that as the Queen suffered health issues during her final months, members of the royal family, including William, gained more experience by taking on tasks in her place.
"I think that that has probably prepared him for this new role as Prince of Wales, but there will probably be a stepping up even there," Jonathan said. "I think it's a part of growing up and growing into the role and knowing that his duty is going to increase and his service is likely to increase, and there's no reason to think he won't carry that all out excellently."