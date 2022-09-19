Drake, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Benson and More Party Well After Midnight in NYC

Drake, Kevin Durant and more celebrities were seen partying at Richie Akiva’s The Ned NoMad in New York City on Sept. 17. Get all the details from their late night out here.

If you're reading this, it's too late for an invite to Drake's NYC party, but you can thank us for all the details.

The rapper threw a party for his pals on Sept. 17 at The Ned NoMad in New York City, according to a press release. Drake partied until four in the morning with basketball star, Kevin Durant, D.J. Chantel Jeffries and singer Badius. Actresses Kristen Stewart and Ashley Benson were with a group of friends on the rooftop and later joined the party in the Magic Room of the members' club.

The next day, Drake hit the red carpet for the premiere of David O. Russell's new film Amsterdam, which Drake helped executive produce. Actors Michael Shannon and Rami Malek and singer Justine Skye attended the premiere as well.

Amsterdam stars Margo Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington and is loosely based on real events of the 1930s. The movie follows three friends—Bale, Robbie and Washington—who are being framed for a murder they witnessed. With the help of help of Robert De Niro's General Gil Dillenbeck, the crew uncovers an outrageous plot in American history.

Taylor Swift Returns to Acting in New Amsterdam Trailer

However, Swifties have a reason to rejoice as the film will mark the "Shake It Off" singer's return to the big screen. Taylor Swift is set to play a daughter mourning over her father's death. 

Details surrounding Swift's character are slim, but a poster shows the Grammy winner wearing a green long-sleeved blouse and skirt complete with a black hat and her signature bold red lip. Teasing the words "Let The Love, Murder And Conspiracy Begin," the poster hints this movie is going to be something from our wildest dreams.

This post was updated on Sept. 19, 2022 at 1:48 p.m. PT with the correct list of attendees.

