Drake, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Benson and More Party Well After Midnight in NYC

If you're reading this, it's too late for an invite to Drake's NYC party, but you can thank us for all the details.

The rapper threw a party for his pals on Sept. 17 at The Ned NoMad in New York City, according to a press release. Drake partied until four in the morning with basketball star, Kevin Durant, D.J. Chantel Jeffries and singer Badius. Actresses Kristen Stewart and Ashley Benson were with a group of friends on the rooftop and later joined the party in the Magic Room of the members' club.

The next day, Drake hit the red carpet for the premiere of David O. Russell's new film Amsterdam, which Drake helped executive produce. Actors Michael Shannon and Rami Malek and singer Justine Skye attended the premiere as well.

Amsterdam stars Margo Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington and is loosely based on real events of the 1930s. The movie follows three friends—Bale, Robbie and Washington—who are being framed for a murder they witnessed. With the help of help of Robert De Niro's General Gil Dillenbeck, the crew uncovers an outrageous plot in American history.