Cobra Kai Creator Sets the Record Straight About New Karate Kid Movie

There's another Karate Kid in town.

On Sept. 16, Sony Pictures announced that a new Karate Kid film was in the works, dubbing it a "return of the original Karate Kid franchise." However, as the original Karate Kid franchise serves as the inspiration for Netflix's Cobra Kai, many wondered if the series was connected to the new movie.

Thankfully, Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz has since set the record straight, revealing that the upcoming Karate Kid film is not from his creative team. "The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday," he wrote on Twitter Sept. 17, "But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast."

As he continued, Jon confirmed that he doesn't "know much" about the new project but wished the film—which is set for a 2024 release date—"well."

The original Karate Kid film, released in 1984, starred Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita and Elisabeth Shue. That was the beginning of the franchise, with sequels including The Karate Kid Part II, which was released in 1986 and reunited Ralph and Pat, and The Karate Kid Part III, which hit theaters in 1989.