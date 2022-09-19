Nicola Coughlan Sizzles in Modern Bridgerton Look During London Fashion Week

Watch : Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

Dear Readers, Nicola Coughlan had a very noteworthy style moment during London Fashion Week.

The Bridgerton star stunned in a modern-day version of a Regency era dress while attending the Christopher Kane show on Sept. 18. For the event, in which Nicola sat front row to view the brand's spring/summer 2023 collection, she wore a long-sleeve gown designed by the brand, of course.

The look featured a plunging sweetheart neckline that was embellished with several rows of black beads that cascaded down her chest. Styled by Aimée Croysdill for the occasion, the actress rounded out the ensemble with black pointed tow pumps and chunky silver rings.

As for Nicola's glam? She kept her hairstyle sleek and simple with straightened strands. However, her eye makeup added oomph as her lids were adorned with sparkly silver shadow.

"It's quite nice to dress up as myself rather than Penelope," she told WWD at the event about her Bridgerton character, before adding that the hit Netflix series has "had a massive influence on my style."