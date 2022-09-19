Gabby Petito's Dad Pens Message to Supporters One Year After Her Body Was Found

Gabby Petito's family is thankful for everyone who helped find her body.
On the anniversary of the day his daughter's remains were discovered, Joseph Petito shared a message to all of the supporters for the outpouring of love they have received over the last year.
"I want to thank everyone for the love and support you have shown our families," he captioned the Sept. 19 Instagram post. "It's because of all of you we were able to bring #Gabbypetito home."
He then urged his followers to help bring awareness to others who are still missing. "Today is particularly hard for us but if you can, please take a moment and share a #missingpersons story to help bring them home safe," Joseph added. "Every story deserves the same attention."
On Sept. 11, 2021, 10 days after Brian Laundrie returned home to Florida without his fiancée Gabby, her parents filed a missing person's report.
Four days later, Brian was named a person of interest in Gabby's disappearance by the FBI. Shortly after that news broke, Brian's parents—Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie—reported him missing, per authorities.
After a nationwide search, Gabby's remains were found on Sept. 19 in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest, according to authorities. The following month, a medical examiner announced that the YouTuber died by strangulation.
Around the same time her autopsy results were revealed, Brian's remains were found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida. Authorities determined he died by suicide.
Earlier this year, Gabby's parents filed a civil lawsuit against the Laundries, alleging in court documents that they knew Brian killed their daughter before her body was discovered, kept his whereabouts a "secret" after reporting him missing and were "making arrangements for him to leave the country."
Brian's parents filed to dismiss the civil lawsuit, however, in June, a judge denied the motion. The Laundries' attorney, Steven Bertolino, later said in a statement to E! News that they "are disappointed" with the decision and "will continue to use all available legal means to preserve their rights."
Gabby's mom, Nichole Schmidt, has since filed a separate wrongful death lawsuit against the curator of Brian's estate, seeking $30,000 in damages. No trial date has been set.
The Laundries' attorney told E! News that the lawsuit was "fully expected."
"This lawsuit will most likely not be defended and the Petitos will have gained nothing more than a piece of paper that tells them what everyone already knows," Steven said May 6, "which is that Brian was responsible for Gabby's death as indicated by the FBI."
More recently, excerpts from Brian's notebook, which was found next to his remains, were released by his family's attorney.
"I ended her life," Brian allegedly wrote. "I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked, I was in shock."
Brian allegedly wrote in the book that while he and Gabby tried crossing a stream, she injured herself, adding that she had a "bump on her forehead" and was "freezing cold" and "begging for an end to her pain."
However, Gabby's mother slammed his alleged confession. "That was his character, even in his last moments, he wanted to make sure he looked like the good guy," Nichole said during an Aug. 4 interview on Today. "That's ridiculous. We know how she died."