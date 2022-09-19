Tom Brady Apologizes After Breaking Tablet During "Ugly" NFL Game

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return

Tom Brady is taking responsibility for his actions.

The Buccaneers quarterback is apologizing for his behavior during a Sept. 18 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, where he was spotted throwing a tablet on the sidelines.

In a video posted to Twitter, Brady responded to the incident, nothing that both the highs and the ugly moments "count too."

"Sorry for breaking that tablet," Brady said. "I think that's going to be another Twitter meme or something like that."

Continuing, the NFL star acknowledged his team's victory. "Great win to get to 2-0," he begun. "Flying home to Tampa. Get ready for next week. Green Bay coming to town, let's go."

Brady's frustration unfolded in the second half of the game, when after a kickoff, he was seen yelling at his teammates and throwing his helmet on the ground.