Here's What Happens to British Money After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Watch : King Charles III to Become the New Face of British Money

The death of Queen Elizabeth II means many changes are in store for the United Kingdom, one of the biggest being money.

The long-reigning monarch's face is printed on decades worth of coins, bills, banknotes and more, however, all of those will change now that King Charles III has ascended the throne. As for how and when those changes will occur? Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti broke it all down in an exclusive interview with E! News.

"It's not like suddenly the cash in our pockets isn't going to be worth anything," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "Those things will be phased out gradually."

The changes won't begin until Charles' official portrait as King is decided upon, after which it will "be added to designs on banknotes and coins," said Sacerdoti, "and that will be something that eventually is phased in."

Charles' portrait will differ slightly from the portrait of his mother, whose side profile sees her facing to the right. Charles will face the opposite way, as it is tradition for portrait directions to alternate with each new monarch, according to the royal expert.