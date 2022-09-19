Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis Wait for Her Funeral Procession Outside Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis, Muick and Sandy, were spotted awaiting her arrival at Windsor Castle on Sept. 19. See the viral photo from Her Majesty’s’ Committal Service.

Queen Elizabeth II's four-legged friends wanted to say goodbye too.

As the royal family came together for her Majesty's Committal Service at St George's Chapel Sept. 19, her corgis Muick and Sandy grabbed the attention of millions around the world.

The Queen's love of her corgis has been well documented over the course of her life. Her fondness for the dogs began at a young age after she was gifted a corgi named Susan by her father King George VI on her 18th birthday. The Queen ultimately owned more than 30 different pups.

At the time of the monarch's death at age 96 on Sept. 8, she owned four dogs including an older dorgi named Candy and a cocker spaniel named Lissy.

The corgis will now live with her son Prince Andrew, a source close to the Duke of York told NBC News. "It was Sarah, Duchess of York who found the puppies," the insider added, "which were gifted to the Queen by Prince Andrew."

Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Funeral

No details have been revealed as to where the queen's two other dogs will live following her death.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

On Sept. 17, Prince William greeted fans waiting in line to view his grandmother's coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall. When one of the mourners inquired about the Queen's corgis, the Prince of Wales shared a further glimpse into their future

"I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," William told the fan in line, regarding the corgis, as seen in a Sky News video. "They are going to be looked after fine."

GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

He continued, "They are two very friendly corgis so they've got a good home. They'll be looked after very well, spoilt rotten I'm sure."

Keep scrolling to see the Queen's close bond with all of her dogs.

Annie Leibovitz/UPPA via ZUMA Press
Last Portrait

The queen appears with her dogs WillowVulcanCandy and Holly on the grounds of Windsor Castle in this 90th birthday portrait released in 2016.

STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty
So Sweet

The queen pets her dorgi Candy while taking a break from observing a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle in February 2022.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Dog Mum

Queen Elizabeth II is joined by her dog family at her Sandringham estate.

Shutterstock
Bring Your Pup to Work

Her Majesty's pups ensemble by her feet as she meets with the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team at Buckingham Palace in 2002.

 

Shutterstock
Royal Entourage

Queen Elizabeth II and her two dogs step out during a royal engagement in 1991.

Reginald Davis/Shutterstock
Dog Day Afternoon

Queen Elizabeth II takes a walk with her corgi on the 30th anniversary of her accession to the throne in 1982.

Keystione/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
At Home

The Queen smiles as she poses with a corgi in 1970.

STF/AFP/Getty Images
Along for the Ride

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at King's Cross station with her dogs on October 15, 1969.

Historia/Shutterstock
Photo Shoot

Royal corgis join the Queen and Prince Andrew on the cover of Tatler in 1962.

Joan Williams/Shutterstock
Keeping Close

A pup relaxes by Queen Elizabeth II.

Bettmann/Getty Images
Travel Buddy

Her Majesty visits Balmoral Castle with one of her dogs in 1952.

AP/Shutterstock
Furry Friends

The Queen returns to London with two pups following a weekend in the country. 

Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Childhood Companion

Queen Elizabeth II, then known as Princess Elizabeth, with two corgi dogs in 1936. 

Historia/Shutterstock
Snuggles

The future queen cuddles with a pup at her childhood home in 1936.

