You Know You Love These Secrets About the OG Gossip Girl

Spotted: Gossip Girl celebrating its 15th anniversary on Sept. 19.
That's right, the CW hit series that launched the careers of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley is now the same age Lil J (Taylor Momsen) was in the premiere episode. All this goes to show that time really does come for us all, just like the show's omnipresent narrator.
In honor of GG's birthday, we're revealing major secrets you might not know about the show, like which Oscar winner almost landed the role of Serena and why Ed Westwick was almost recast right before filming began. Oh, and did you know there were two '90s icons who were considered to read Gossip Girl's quippy texts before Kristen Bell ultimately became the voice to strike fear in every high schooler on the Upper East Side?
XOXO, you know you want to check out these behind the scenes secrets about the OG Gossip Girl:
Gossip Girl is streaming on HBO Max.