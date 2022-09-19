Here’s What Happens to Queen Elizabeth II’s Jewels After Her Death

Watch : What Will Happen to Queen Elizabeth II's Beloved Corgis?

King Charles III is inheriting more than just Queen Elizabeth II's crown.

Following the death of Her Majesty on Sept. 8, the King is now in charge of the Crown Jewels, which have been handed down from British monarchs since the 17th century. The Queen also leaves a vast personal collection of jewelry, which members of the royal family, including Kate Middleton, have borrowed on occasion.

Charles now has access to the vast collection of objects that make up the Crown Jewels, which the Historic Royal Palaces website notes is comprised of more than 100 objects and contains more than 23,000 gemstones. These jewels, including the Sovereign's sceptre with Cross and the Sovereign's orb, are reserved for State Occasions and coronations. The two objects were on display, along with the Imperial State Crown, on Her Majesty's coffin during her lying in state and funeral.

As for the Queen's private jewelry collection, according to the Jewellery Editor, the late monarch leaves behind more than 400 pieces ​which are stored in a secure vault 40 feet below Buckingham Palace. Such items included in the collection are the Diamond Diadem crown, made for King George IV in 1820, as well as her beloved three-strand pearl necklace, gifted to her as a young girl by her father King George VI.