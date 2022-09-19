This $19 Amazon Belt Bag Will Be Your Favorite Practical Accessory

Here's what reviewers are saying:

"The fabric is very nice and I waited to write my review after using it for weeks. The fabric doesn't get dirty and I have received so many compliments on it."

"Wanted to get one of these because so many of my friends have the Lululemon version. I wanted to save some money and find an off-brand and it is so AWESOME! My sister got the Lululemon brand right before I ordered this one and they are the exact same size and pretty much the same material as well. Overall, very happy with this bag and looking forward to bringing this on a night out."

"Great belt bag to wear around your chest, shoulder or waist! The material is nice and easy to clean. Fits my phone, can kooziez, small travel bottle of perfume, key fob and with room to spare."

"I bought this not knowing if it would fit me or not being plus size but it did fit, albeit a little snug. I think the bag is extremely cute in person the color is very nice and even though it's tight it's comfortable on me. I couldn't find any reviews from other plus sized women to see if it would fit before I purchased so I hope this helps. For reference I wear size 18/20 or 2x."

"This is the perfect small gym essential bag. It is a comfortable, lightweight bag that leaves you hands free incase you're carrying a mat, water bottle whatever. The seatbelt strap feels smooth against skin w an easy to use clip. There is a metal zipper pocket on the back with a long pull. The top metal zipper goes down the side pretty low so you can open the bag wide & had a metal pull. There is a net divided pocket on 1 side & a large net pocket on the opposite. The color was pretty accurate when it arrived so I will be ordering more."

"I'm SOO impressed with the quality of this bag! The straps are so comfortable and soft, and the bag material is outstanding. I love that it's not super stiff material and is easy to access your stuff. This would be ideal for the airport or a hike. The color looks pretty much the same that I ordered.

There's a ton of room on the inside surprisingly. I love that when you open up the main pocket, there's three pouches on the inside for smaller things like headphones, chapstick, keys, medicine, etc. It helps so much to keep organized. There's also an outside zipped pocket for more stuff.

I've worn the lululemon belt bag and I gotta say, this is pretty similar. Even the quality is pretty close. Almost identical besides the the lululemon is a tiny bit smaller size, and the zipper. The lululemon one has a plastic zipper but this Amazon one is metal. I prefer the plastic but this one is okay."