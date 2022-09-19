How Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Roles Have Changed After Queen’s Death

Watch : How Prince William & Kate Middleton's Royal Duties Will Change

With Prince William and Kate Middleton's new roles come new responsibilities.

After being named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple is now expected to start shouldering more responsibilities, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti exclusively told E! News.

This is especially the case for Prince William, 40, as he's now the heir apparent. "And unlike his father, there probably won't be such a long wait because Charles is already in his 70s," Sacerdoti said, "which means that William will be coming to the throne in a much shorter period of time."

Thankfully, William already has plenty of experience. As Sacerdoti pointed out, the prince—along with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they stepped down as royal family—took on "a lot of responsibilities" in recent years as Queen Elizabeth II's health began suffering.

"I think that that has probably prepared him for this new role as Prince of Wales, but there will probably be a stepping up even there," he added. "Things will shift a bit. I think it's a part of growing up and growing into the role and knowing that his duty is going to increase and his service is likely to increase, and there's no reason to think he won't carry that all out excellently."