Prince George and Princess Charlotte Appear So Grown Up at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the two eldest children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral service held on Sept. 19. See the touching photos of the pair.

By Kisha Forde Sep 19, 2022 2:56 PMTags
RoyalsQueen Elizabeth IICelebritiesPrince GeorgePrincess Charlotte
Watch: How Kate & Meghan's Outfits Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are paying tribute to their beloved Gan-Gan.

The two eldest children of Prince William and Kate Middleton joined members of the royal family for the funeral service at Westminster Abbey for their treasured great-grandmother on Sept. 19. (You can watch here). While George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, were in attendance alongside their parents, their younger brother Prince Louis, 4, was not present for the occasion.

Similar to her mother, Kate (who paid homage to Queen Elizabeth with her outfit for the funeral service), Princess Charlotte also wore jewelry in honor of the late monarch. The young royal was seen wearing a horseshoe brooch, pinned to the front of her black coat, which Kensington Palace confirmed was a gift to Charlotte from the late Queen.

The brooch was a precious nod to a shared passion for the late monarch and her great-granddaughter, who shared a love of horse riding.

photos
Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Funeral

Keep reading for photos of the siblings from the somber occasion.

Phil Noble/AP/Shutterstock
Princess Charlotte
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Meghan Markle
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middlleton, Prince George
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William, Kate Middlleton, Prince George
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William, Prince George

