Prince George and Princess Charlotte Appear So Grown Up at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Watch : How Kate & Meghan's Outfits Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are paying tribute to their beloved Gan-Gan.

The two eldest children of Prince William and Kate Middleton joined members of the royal family for the funeral service at Westminster Abbey for their treasured great-grandmother on Sept. 19. (You can watch here). While George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, were in attendance alongside their parents, their younger brother Prince Louis, 4, was not present for the occasion.

Similar to her mother, Kate (who paid homage to Queen Elizabeth with her outfit for the funeral service), Princess Charlotte also wore jewelry in honor of the late monarch. The young royal was seen wearing a horseshoe brooch, pinned to the front of her black coat, which Kensington Palace confirmed was a gift to Charlotte from the late Queen.

The brooch was a precious nod to a shared passion for the late monarch and her great-granddaughter, who shared a love of horse riding.