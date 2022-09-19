Why King Charles III Didn’t Sing British National Anthem During Queen’s Funeral

King Charles III remained silent while guests and other members of the royal family sang along to the British national anthem at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral Sept. 19. Here's why.

By Daisy Maldonado Sep 19, 2022 2:49 PMTags
RoyalsQueen Elizabeth IICelebritiesPrince Charles
Watch: What's Next for King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla?

King Charles III is acclimating to new traditions as the reigning British monarch.

One of those was on display at the funeral for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. During the Sept. 19 service at Westminster Abbey, members of the royal family—including Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate MiddletonMeghan Markle—and guests sang along to the British national anthem, "God Save the King," King Charles remained silent. 

This is because the song is one that has traditionally sang to the reigning monarch. The anthem was formally recognized as "God Save the Queen" throughout Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne. According to the royal family's website, the national anthem lyrics have remained the same since it was first performed in 1745, with the changes have been "substituting 'Queen' for 'King' where appropriate."

photos
All About King Charles III's Reign

As the Queen's eldest son and heir, Charles became King immediately following Her Majesty's death on Sept. 8

A day after his mother's passing, Charles discussed his new role in the monarchy and paid tribute to his mother's legacy as the longest reigning monarch in his first speech as King.

 

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Slams Adam Levine’s Response to Affair Allegations

2
Exclusive

Find Out If Bachelorette Rachel Sees a Future With Aven

3

Shakira Breaks Silence on "Tough" Gerard Piqué Split

"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow," he said on Sept. 9. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen—my beloved Mother—was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother."

He added, "For her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example. Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Slams Adam Levine’s Response to Affair Allegations

2
Exclusive

Find Out If Bachelorette Rachel Sees a Future With Aven

3

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Being on Adult Webcam Website

4

Shakira Breaks Silence on "Tough" Gerard Piqué Split

5

How Olivia Wilde Keeps Her Composure Amid Drama

Latest News

Exclusive

Find Out If Bachelorette Rachel Sees a Future With Aven

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Shoulder Bag for Just $89

How Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Reacted to His Leaked Texts Scandal

Exclusive

Watch Kesha & Some Drag Legends In Trailer for Halloween Musical

These Washable, Pet-Friendly Rugs Start At Just $37

NCIS’ Mark Harmon Removed From Credits Nearly a Year After Exit

Former UCLA Basketball Player Jalen Hill Dead at 22