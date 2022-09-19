Why King Charles III Didn’t Sing British National Anthem During Queen’s Funeral

Watch : What's Next for King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla?

King Charles III is acclimating to new traditions as the reigning British monarch.

One of those was on display at the funeral for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. During the Sept. 19 service at Westminster Abbey, members of the royal family—including Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle—and guests sang along to the British national anthem, "God Save the King," King Charles remained silent.

This is because the song is one that has traditionally sang to the reigning monarch. The anthem was formally recognized as "God Save the Queen" throughout Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne. According to the royal family's website, the national anthem lyrics have remained the same since it was first performed in 1745, with the changes have been "substituting 'Queen' for 'King' where appropriate."