Kate Middleton Shares Prince Louis Is Struggling to Understand Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Watch : Prince George & Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

One of Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren was not in attendance at her funeral.

While Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, joined members of the royal family—including their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton—for the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, their younger brother, Prince Louis, 4, remained at home. In addition to Louis likely not attending because of his young age, Kate revealed just a few days before the service her and William's youngest child has had trouble understanding the significance of his great-grandmother's death.

In particular, the Princess of Wales revealed that Louis has been curious about how the Queen's death with affect their annual family trips to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, telling as such to Australia's Governor-General, David Hurley, at a Commonwealth leaders reception held at Buckingham Palace on Sept. 17.

"The younger one is now asking questions like, 'Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral?' and things like that," said Hurley in a video obtained by Daily Mail, "'because she's not going to be there?'"