How the Royal Seating Chart for Queen's Funeral Was Arranged

Watch : Prince George & Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The royal family has gathered to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

On Sept. 19, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Prince William and more came together in London's Westminster Abbey to say their final goodbyes to the Queen during her state funeral service.

Following tradition, the royal family was seated in the order of precedence, with the King and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, placed in the Canada Club chairs in the front row of the south lantern section. Those chairs can only be used by the two most senior royals or the most senior royal and their spouse.

Next to Camilla sat Her Majesty and Prince Philip's other kids and their spouses: Anne and husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Andrew and then Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Sitting directly behind the King and Camilla were the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, who sat next to Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.