Inside King Charles III's Next Steps Following Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Watch : What's Next for King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla?

The royal family's new era is here and King Charles III is leading the way.

Following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son officially became the King of the United Kingdom. Prior to the promotion, King Charles had been the oldest and the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, with the new ruling monarch ascending the throne at 73 years old. His mother, meanwhile, was 25 years old when she became queen, and that contrast could inform what comes next for Charles.

"This is definitely a new chapter for him as much as it's a new chapter for the whole of the country," royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told E! News. "He's going to need to decide exactly what type of monarch he's going to be because he can't just reproduce what his mother did, much as she did a brilliant job of it. He's going to have to find his own way to do this."