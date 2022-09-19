Breaking Down the Cost of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

In total, 10,000 officers took part in the policing operation for The Queen's service.

(For reference, the 2002 funeral for the late monarch's mother, Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, per the New York Times, was estimated to have cost over $950,000 for the lying-in-state period and $5 million for security in total).

Most of the bottom line for the total cost of the Queen's funeral, per The Express, is expected to have been set aside "over recent years, by both royalty and government." The worth of the royal family is reported to stand at an estimated $28 billion, with most of the royal family's annual income and expenses paid through the public Sovereign Grant, and the private Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster.