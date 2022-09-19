Princess Charlene of Monaco Makes Rare Public Appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Princess Charlene of Monaco paid her final respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
The former Olympian entered Westminster Abbey in London Sept. 19 arm-in-arm with her husband Albert II, Prince of Monaco to celebrate the life of Her Majesty as she is laid to rest. (You can watch the funeral here.)
Charlene, 44, wore a traditional black ankle-length dress with a diamond brooch, a black hat and a veil, while Albert, 64, donned his formal state uniform. She completed the look with black heels and black tights. Her brooch was comprised of red and diamond gems, seemingly a subtle tribute to Monaco's flag.
Following the Queen's Sept. 8 death, Charlene paid tribute to the late monarch on social media.
"I am deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a truly great lady whose dedication and service was recognised throughout the world during the 70 years of her reign," she captioned a Sept. 9 Instagram post. "Today, my thoughts are with her family, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and the British people."
Charlene's rare appearance at the Queen's state funeral comes 10 months after her husband shared that she was admitted into a treatment facility and would miss several weeks of public duties after battling ill health.
At the time, Albert told People that there were "several factors" that led to his wife seeking treatment, including that "she was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn't face official duties, life in general or even family life."
However, in April, Charlene resumed her royal duties. That following month, she gave an update on her health while attending Monte-Carlo Fashion Week with her 7-year-old daughter Princess Gabriella. She told Monaco Matin May 24 that she still feels "fragile," but "serene." (Charlene and Albert are also parents to 7-year-old son Jacques.)
"When I returned to the Principality, I focused all my energy on my children, my husband and my health because they are my priority," Charlene shared with the outlet. "My state of health is still fragile and I don't want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer."